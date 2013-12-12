Here's How To Make Sure Your Tweets Go Viral

Caroline Moss
Hoda Kotb Kathie Lee Today cell phoneNBC/’Today’Hoda Kotb recently tweeted out her phone number, sparking a slew of texts from random followers.

If you’re looking to up your Twitter game, TrackMaven just released a study that may be able to help you.

According to the study, researchers scoured over 1,423 Twitter accounts and 1.7 million tweets to determine how users can get their tweets retweeted.

A retweet means someone took your tweet and then pressed a button that sends out your tweet on their timeline so that their followers can see it.

Have you ever wondered if tweeting in ALL CAPS would help you get more attention? How about using exclamation points?! Should you use the word ‘retweet’ instead of its abbreviated ‘RT’? What’s the best time of day to tweet?

All of these questions and more are answered here. You’re in for a surprise.

The Retweet Report from TrackMaven

Here's a short history of the retweet.

And what's coming up...

The numbers.

Scheduling is first.

People tweet a lot in the middle of the week.

But you're most likely to get retweeted on a Sunday.

Lunchtime is a popular time for Twitter. Everyone's taking a break from their grind.

But you're more likely to get a retweet if you tweet between 10-11 p.m.

So what is considered a 'good tweet'?

More hashtags = more retweets.

Tweets with more mentions (@ username) attached are likely to be retweeted more.

And the position of your link counts!

How about using photos?

Pretty self-explanatory. More photos means a better chance of a retweet.

These stats were found after Twitter released its update that let you see photos within your timeline instead of clicking a link to see them.

The way you spell words have an impact of how well your tweet does.

Spelling out 'retweet' instead of using 'RT' will help you a lot.

Whoa!!!!!!

APPARENTLY TYPING LIKE THIS WILL HELP YOU!

Who retweeted it best?

Bieber vs. Barack.

To sum it all up:

Brands are all over Twitter, but they don't always get it right.

Here are some big brands who have totally messed up on Twitter >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.