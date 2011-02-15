Tracking The Presidential Stock Cycle

What a stock market! Just 29 days (11.5 per cent of the year) of trading into the year and the S&P500 is already up 5.94 per cent, outperforming the Presidential Stock Cycle chart analogue by 150 bps. This market is not allowing anyone to get in and those who take profits end up buying back their stock 2 per cent higher.



If you’re a buyer of this chart analogue, the S&P500 is due for a rest and some sideways consolidation over the next month before making its next 6-7 per cent move into May. That is, unless, of course, the S&P500 and other developed country stock markets, along with certain commodities, have become a global inflation hedge. Stay tuned!

(click here is chart analogue is not observable)

