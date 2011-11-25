Keep An Eye On Your Luggage With Delta's New App

Flying home for the holidays is always a bit of a hassle, but it’s nice to know some airlines are doing what they can to ease you through the process.



Delta has stepped up its mobile app game with a clever update that allows gives fliers the ability to track their bags–from the moment they pass security, all the way to the baggage claim carousel.

Watch the video below to see how it works:



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Other new features let you pay for bags when you check-in for your flight on your phone and access maps of the airport, along with stats on the aircraft.

If you’re changing flights, you can also check your bags in-flight, so long as you pay for Delta’s Wi-Fi service.

Now see 7 rules for saving money on holiday travel >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.