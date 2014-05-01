Track From Sunday's Alabama Tornado Visible In Satellite Images

A violent tornado touched down in Arkansas on April 27, 2014, killing as many as 15 people. The top image, acquired on April 28 by the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) on NASA’s Aqua satellite, shows what appears to be a tornado track north of Little Rock, Arkansas.

Another image from April 25 shows the same area before the storm.

The tracks are pale brown trails where trees and plants have been uprooted, leaving disturbed ground.

The difference in clarity between the two images is likely due to the centering of the scene beneath the satellite. On April 25, Aqua flew more directly over the area, while on April 27, it observed the Little Rock area from a slightly offset angle.

