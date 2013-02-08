These Are Some Of The Worst Mistakes Drivers Can Make On The Track

Photo: YouTube Screenshot

Let us just preface this video by saying that we support anyone who wants to learn how to drive their vehicle at the limit on a racetrack.organisations like the National Auto Sport Association (NASA) give those new to track days the opportunity to learn in a safe and controlled environment, with an instructor riding shotgun to coach you.

On the other hand, the worst thing we can think of is turning someone with limited performance driving experience loose, solo, on a Formula One track like Circuit of the Americas in a 523-horsepower, rear-wheel drive Porsche 911 GT2.

There are so many key errors in this 1:28 second video (tipped to us by Friends of Formula 1, Austin, Texas) that we don’t know where to begin.



Among the worst offenses are driving with elbows on the door sills (you’re hot-lapping, not taking a casual Sunday drive to the beach) and grasping the A-pillar as the car’s back end breaks loose.

We’ll tell you from experience that catching slides requires two hands, and that in a spin we want all our appendages inside the car. Roll a car with your arm out the window, and we can guarantee one thing: it’s not going to end well for you.

The Porsche 911 GT2 driver shuffle-steers, and doesn’t seem to know the basics of hand position on the steering wheel. His lines are pinched, too, and he appears to be using too much curbing and not enough real estate on track out.

If we could offer the driver any advice, it would be this: master the basics of track driving in a slower and more forgiving car (like a Mazda MX-5 Miata or a Scion FR-S) first, then advance to a car like the Porsche 911 GT2 when you can safely do so.

Sooner or later, driving a really fast car like this ends with the car on a flatbed and the driver in an ambulance. If you’ve got the bank account for a 911 GT2, chances are good you can swing a less expensive track car and some personalised instruction, too.



