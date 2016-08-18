The slippery tech that helps Olympic track cyclists go faster and set records

Rob Carr/Getty Images Xiao Juan Diao of Hong Kong during the Women’s Omnium Flying Lap race at the Rio Olympic Velodrome on August 16, 2016.

Every four years the fastest track cyclists on the planet gather to race for medals around a velodrome in front of millions. And while the athletes who make it to the Olympics are massively powerful and finely skilled bike racers, they are also keen to gain every technological advantage by using the fastest bikes and gear — all of which can prove critical in a sport where races are won by millimetres and fractions of a second.

Here’s a sample of some of the technology used by Olympic cyclists in Rio to cheat the air and pedal faster:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.