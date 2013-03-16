Ex-Porn Star Traci Lords Says She Was Raped As A 10-Year-Old In Steubenville

The former porn actress Traci Lords is one of Steubenville, Ohio’s claims to fame, and she’s speaking out on a subject that’s dividing the tiny Rust Belt city: rape.



Lords told CNN’s Piers Morgan she has absolutely no sympathy for the Steubenville High School football players accused of raping a drunk 16-year-old and treating her like “a toy.”

“They treated her like she was an animal. They’re carrying her around like she’s a pig,” she said, according to the show’s blog. “What they did, it’s hard for me to even believe that we’re talking about children, it’s so ugly.”

Lords, who’s now 44, says she was raped by a 14-year-old boy when she was just 10, The New York Daily News has reported. Her mother was allegedly raped in Ohio too.

“I think there’s a thickness in that city,” she said.

The trial of two popular Steubenville High School football players began on Wednesday. The ordeal has torn apart the town of 18,000 that idolizes its “Big Red” football team.

See a clip of the interview, courtesy of The Daily News:

