‘Braxton Family Values’ star Traci Braxton dies at 50 after battling esophageal cancer

Traci Braxton at the 2018 Urban One Honors. Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Singer Traci Braxton died of esophageal cancer at age 50, TMZ reports.

The ‘Braxton Family Values’ star had been privately undergoing treatment for a year.

Braxton’s son said in an Instagram post that “she fought to the end.”

‘Braxton Family Values’ star and singer Traci Braxton has died at age 50 after a battle with esophageal cancer, TMZ reports.

Braxton’s husband Kevin Surratt confirmed her death to the outlet, saying “We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatment for Esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory.”

The singer’s son Kevin Surratt Jr. also shared a photo of himself hugging Braxton on his Instagram page and opened up about how she “she fought to the end.”

A post shared by SirKevjr 🔙🔛🔝 (@sirkevinjr)

Representatives for Braxton did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.