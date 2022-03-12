‘Braxton Family Values’ star Traci Braxton dies at 50 after battling esophageal cancer

- Singer Traci Braxton died of esophageal cancer at age 50, TMZ reports.
- The ‘Braxton Family Values’ star had been privately undergoing treatment for a year.
- Braxton’s son said in an Instagram post that “she fought to the end.”
Braxton’s husband Kevin Surratt confirmed her death to the outlet, saying “We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatment for Esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory.”
The singer’s son Kevin Surratt Jr. also shared a photo of himself hugging Braxton on his Instagram page and opened up about how she “she fought to the end.”
Representatives for Braxton did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.