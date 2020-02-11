Tracee Ellis Ross wore a gold gown and a matching cape that was reminiscent of Billy Porter's Met Gala look

John Shearer / Contributor / Getty Images Tracee Ellis Ross attends an Oscars after-party.

Some of the best looks of the 2020 Oscars came from the after-parties.

Tracee Ellis Ross attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in Beverly Hills, California, wearing a sparkly gold gown with detailing that looked like feathers and a matching cape.

Her outfit was reminiscent of Billy Porter’s 2019 Met Gala look, which included a gold pantsuit and coordinating 10-foot wings.

Porter’s Met Gala look was actually inspired by a look Diana Ross, Tracee Ellis Ross’ mother, wore in the 1975 film “Mahogany.”

There was no shortage of daring red carpet looks during the 2020 Oscars celebrations, and a lot of the show-stoppers came from the Vanity Fair after-party.

Tracee Ellis Ross attended the event in one of the most glamorous looks of the night.

George Pimentel / Contributor / Getty Images Tracee Ellis Ross’ Oscars look featured a gold cape.

Ross stepped out in a gold gown from the Zuhair Murad spring/summer 2020 collection.

The fitted gown featured a plunging neckline and head-to-toe sequins in a feather-like pattern. A statement belt in gold cinched at the waist, and the dress featured a cutout in the back.

Matching gold Gianvito Rossi heels, Jennifer Meyer jewellery, a sleek updo, and a gold cape completed the ensemble.

The cape looked a lot like wings whenever Ross raised her arms, particularly because of the geometric pattern embroidered into the garment.

The ensemble was reminiscent of Billy Porter’s 2019 Met Gala look, which famously featured 10-foot wings.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Billy Porter at the 2019 Met Gala.

Porter’s look, designed by The Blonds, featured a sparkling pantsuit, a 24-karat gold headpiece, custom leaf-inspired shoes, and of course, the iconic wings.

The outfit, which was named “Sun God,” fit the Camp theme perfectly. Porter was also carried into the event on a throne by six shirtless men.

Porter had multiple sources of inspiration for the look, but the “Pose” star told Vogue that the outfit was ultimately modelled after an Egyptian-inspired look that Diana Ross wore in the 1975 film “Mahogany.”

Daniele Venturelli / Contributor / Getty Images Billy Porter’s ensemble was inspired by an outfit Tracee Ellis Ross’ mother wore.

The Diana Ross connection makes Tracee Ellis Ross’ look even more special, as Diana is her mother, bringing the fashion moment full-circle.

Representatives for Billy Porter and Zuhair Murad did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

