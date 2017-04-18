TPG Telecom shares were smashed

Shares in TPG Telecom fell hard when they came out of a trading halt.
At the close, they were down 17.4% to $5.50.
The telco announced it had raised $320 million of the total $400 million institutional component of a capital raising with support from major shareholders including chairman David Teoh and Washington H. Soul Pattinson.
The offer now goes to retail investors.
The raising at $5.25 a share is part of a plan for TPG to become Australia’s fourth mobile carrier at a cost about $1.9 billion.
The company last week announced a winning a bid for spectrum in the 700MHz band at an auction by the Australian Communications and Media Authority.
The project will be funded through a combination of cash flow and new debt.
