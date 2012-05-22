These Are The Toys That Every Kid Will Want This Year

Photo: walmart.com
Good news for kids—parents are splurging on toys again.Grandparents and parents are reverting to their pre-recession mentality and springing for luxury toys like mini-Cadillacs and giant stuffed animals, Adrienne Appell at the Toys Industry Association told us.
“There’s more of a willingness to spend from the consumer on special occasions like birthdays and holidays,” Appell said. “So the companies are more optimistic about releasing expensive toys.”
Appell gave us her short-list for what happy kids will unwrap this year.
Here's a set of wheels for girls—the Power Wheels Cadillac Escalade by Fisher Price. It has working doors and a maximum speed of 5 mph. It's $400.
This Wi-Sky remote-controlled car also comes in a helicopter variety and is controlled by a smartphone or iPad. The retail price is $130.
Here's a battery operated Mercedes SUV that's actually a miniature version of a luxury car. It's $489. It also has a functioning FM radio.
Here's the Fisher Price Kid-Tough Portable DVD player. It's designed with a kid-friendly interface and the ability to survive drop after drop. It's $225.
Here's the Alvin Child Pad Tablet. It's recommended for ages 7 and up and will go on sale in June for $130. It has big icons and an interface that's easy for kids to use.
Here's the Spin Master Toys CHLD Gryphon 2. It's a remote-controlled helicopter that promises to be extremely accurate in navigation. It's $100.
