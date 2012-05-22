These Are The Toys That Every Kid Will Want This Year

Photo: walmart.com

Good news for kids—parents are splurging on toys again.Grandparents and parents are reverting to their pre-recession mentality and springing for luxury toys like mini-Cadillacs and giant stuffed animals, Adrienne Appell at the Toys Industry Association told us.



“There’s more of a willingness to spend from the consumer on special occasions like birthdays and holidays,” Appell said. “So the companies are more optimistic about releasing expensive toys.”

Appell gave us her short-list for what happy kids will unwrap this year.

