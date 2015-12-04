Toys R Us won Thanksgiving shopping weekend --  here are the top items sold

Toys R Us won the Black Friday shopping weekend.

The retailer outdid competitors like Target and Walmart because it had the best array of doorbuster and Black Friday deals, Gerrick Johnson, toy industry analyst at BMO Capital Markets, told Business Insider.

So what were people buying?

Toys R Us revealed its best-selling toys from Thanksgiving weekend to Business Insider:

Bright Beats Dance & Move BeatBo from Fisher-Price.

Shopkins Fashion Boutique Playset from Hasbro.

PAW Patrol PAW Patroller from Spin Master.

NERF N-Strike Modulus ECS-10 Blaster and Pie Face Game from Hasbro.

The retailer predicted the popularity of these items in its annual “hot toy” list.

“Determining our annual hot toy list is a year-long selection process we take very seriously,” Richard Barry, global chief merchandising officer, told Business Insider.

Toys R Us predicts these four toys will continue to be top sellers throughout the holiday season.

Other hot toy trends for the upcoming holiday season are hover boards, action figures and ride-on cars and trucks, according to a survey by Blue Kangaroo, a website that curates trending items for sale on the internet.

