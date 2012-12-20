TOYS 'R' US CEO: This Is Going To Be One Of The Biggest Weekends In History For The Retail Industry

Toys ‘R’ Us CEO Jerry Storch went on CNBC’s Squawk on the Street and said that this last-minute weekend is going to be a gigantic one for the retail industry.



“Every report says it’s going to be one of the biggest weekends in history for the retail industry,” said Storch.

“Especially Saturday — they’re calling it Super Saturday, you know.”

Storch said his stores are going to stay open nonstop from 6 a.m. on Friday to 10 p.m. Christmas eve.

He mentioned Legos, Angry Birds, and tablets have been rolling off the shelves.

But the biggest toy of them all?

Furby.

