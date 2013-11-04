Toys R Us Will Open At 5 PM On Thanksgiving And People Are Freaking Out

Toys R Us is planning to open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving, the earliest of any major retailer, according to Black Friday ads released Monday.

The toy empire has been criticised in the past for opening on Thanksgiving evening. Last year, the doors opened at 8 p.m.

The new opening time was advertised in a 28-page booklet of Toys R Us doorbuster deals that was published Monday on several websites that compile Black Friday ads.

Business Insider has not been able to independently verify the ads. The company has not responded to a request for comment.

Dozens of people reacted negatively to the news on the Toys R Us Facebook page Monday, accusing of the company of disrespecting its employees and infringing on family time.

“I will be boycotting your store because of your decision to open at 5pm on Thanksgiving Day,” Ryan Elie wrote on the company’s Facebook page.

Darlene Connelly McDonagh wrote, “I am extremely disappointed that you are expecting employees to work on a national holiday instead of spending it with their families. …Shame on you!”

Another Facebook user added: “It was bad enough when you started before midnight. This is just getting out of hand. It’s disgusting that you would force your employees to leave/skip a holiday with their families.”

