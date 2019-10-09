Toys R Us is back online with Target’s help — but you can’t actually buy anything on its website

ToysRUs.com The Toys R Us website is back — but with a catch.

Toys R Us relaunched its website on Tuesday, but you can’t actually buy anything directly from the site.

Instead, when shoppers are ready to make a purchase, they will be redirected to Target.com, which has teamed with Toys R Us to power the new site. While users can’t actually shop ToysRUs.com, they can browse “in-depth product reviews” and “hot toy lists to help shoppers pick out the perfect toys and gifts for kids of all ages.”

Orders will be fulfilled by Target, and customers will be able to select from delivery options including same-day pick-up, free two-day shipping, and same-day delivery with Shipt, a third-party logistics partner. Customers will also have access to Target loyalty programs like Target Circle and RedCard.

According to the Target blog, Toys R Us will also open experiential retail stores in Houston, Texas, and Paramus, New Jersey, later this fall, which will also be powered by Target. If a particular toy is unavailable, a sales associate will help fulfil the order using Target.com.

Representatives from both Target and Toys R Us did not immediately return Business Insider’s request for further comment on the partnership.

As previously reported by Business Insider, Toys R Us and new parent company Tru Kids Brands will not make any money from these experiential stores – instead, manufacturers will pay for space and services and keep 100% of sales. The first two locations are opening in high-end malls, and Tru Kids Brands said it has plans to open 10 more locations in 2020.

The website and experiential stores also come after Tru Kids Brands teamed with the experiential company Candytopia to open pop-up locations in Chicago and Atlanta earlier this year. Titled “The Toys R Us Adventure,” the pop-ups included interactive playrooms, massive toys, and onsite Geoffrey the Giraffe mascots.

Toys R Us liquidated in 2018 after filing for bankruptcy in 2017. Since Tru Kids Brands acquired the remaining assets, it has been focused on trying to revive the defunct, yet beloved, brand.

