Toys 'R' Us Says It's Being Hurt By Declining American Birth Rates

Toys ‘R’ Us sales are falling.

The toy company has struggled for years, leading to store closures and employee layoffs. It’s widely reported that the chain is succumbing to competition from online-savvy retailers like Amazon.

But in its recent annual report, Toys ‘R’ Us reveals a problem that has nothing to do with e-commerce.

The birth rate has been declining since 2007, impacting the company’s toy and juvenile businesses.

Here’s the chart Toys ‘R’ Us shares in the report.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.