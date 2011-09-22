Toys 'R' Us Has Already Released A List Of The Hottest Toys For Christmas

Photo: Toys’R’Us

With the holiday season only a few months away, now might be a good time to start planning ahead and decide what to get for the kids this year.Toys ‘R’ Us released its list of the “Fabulous 15” toys for the holiday season, so even if your kids haven’t put these items on their wish lists, you may want to check them out — the toys cover all ages and prices, so there’s plenty to choose from.



If your gifts were an epic fail last year, check with the toy authorities to see what you should be looking for.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.