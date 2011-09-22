Toys 'R' Us Has Already Released A List Of The Hottest Toys For Christmas

Photo: Toys’R’Us
With the holiday season only a few months away, now might be a good time to start planning ahead and decide what to get for the kids this year.Toys ‘R’ Us released its list of the “Fabulous 15” toys for the holiday season, so even if your kids haven’t put these items on their wish lists, you may want to check them out — the toys cover all ages and prices, so there’s plenty to choose from.
If your gifts were an epic fail last year, check with the toy authorities to see what you should be looking for.
Who wants it: R/C enthusiasts, speed demons (ages 12-15)
Specs: Scale speeds of more than 450 mph on this R/C car, which boasts a 2.4 ghz radio frequency communication. Up to 10 vehicles can run together simultaneously.
Price: $49.99
Who wants it: Aquatic life lovers, R/C enthusiasts (ages 8-10)
Specs: The Remote Control Air Swimmer Flying Shark (or Goldfish) comes with the giant blow-up fish, batteries, and the remote control transmitter. All you need is the helium to inflate the fish, which can be purchased separately at Toys 'R' Us or a party supplies store.
Price: $49.99
Who wants it: Those after the next-gen Barbie, future hair stylists (ages 4-6)
Specs: Wacky, wild hair that bends for styling -- curling, twisting, straightening, and so on. The doll comes complete with a hair styling brush, four clips and six hair beads, plus a pet cat with a matching, bendable tail.
Price: $34.99
Who wants it: Quick learners, budding tech heads (ages 4-6)
Specs: LeapPad features a 5'' touchscreen for use with finger or stylus, a built-in camera/video recorder, kid-friendly apps, 2GB of memory for saving interactive eBooks, and a library of 100+ cartridge games (not included).
Price: $99.99
Who wants it: Barbie lovers, girls with an attitude, cheerleaders in waiting (ages 6-12)
Specs: The three-pack of Monster High 'Fearleading' Dolls includes Draculaura, Cleo de Nile, and Ghoulia Yelps. Also included are their awesome accessories: pom-poms, megaphone, stylish red glasses, foam finger, gym bag, and a school banner.
Price: $42.99
Who wants it: Collectors, kids who want (but are not quite ready for) a pet (ages 5-7)
Specs: Each pack contains three cute Moshlings and a secret code, redeemable for a special Moshi Monster item. The three Moshi Monsters are selected at random when your item is shipped.
Price: $5.99
Who wants it: Dancers, singers, people who love anything cute and cuddly (ages 6 and up)
Specs: This dancing robot moves to any music, using a built-in microphone, beat detection, and invisible touch sensors. The battery-powered My Keepon is soft and squishy, allowing the stage to take care of the behind-the-scenes robotics.
Price: $49.99
Who wants it: History Channel watchers, sci-fi enthusiasts, boys (ages 8-10)
Specs: A significant upgrade from the orange foam balls of the past, this Nerf toy holds five long-range discs, and offers simple reload and re-engage for quick and easy action.
Price: $19.99
Who wants it: Builders, free-thinkers, dragon-lovers (ages 8-10)
Specs: This Lego set includes the following: Exclusive Skull Chopper Pilot and Spinner; four MiniFigures; weapons, including two golden spears, two large spears, silver mace, a sword, a golden blade, staff and nunchucks of lightning. The Lightning Dragon measures more than 18' wide and 19' long; the Helicopter measures more than 4' wide and 10' long. In total, it contains 645 pieces.
Price: $79.99
Who wants it: Little ones who like loud noises and bright colours, elephant enthusiasts (ages 9 months-3)
Specs: This air-powered ball-popper comes with the elephant, stability base, ear attachment, five balls, and 10 songs to listen to while you play.
Price: $29.99
Who wants it: Future NASCAR drivers, outdoorsy types, tough guys (ages 3-5)
Specs: With room for two, the Dune Racer is a 12 volt, battery operated off-road vehicle. Top speed of 5 mph forward and 2.5 mph in reverse. There's also a front storage compartment, seat belts, and nickel-plated safety bars.
Price: $269.99
Who wants it: Singers, dancers, kids who like to party (ages 6-9)
Specs: To interact with your Fijit, the toy has word recognition capability, understands more than 30 verbal commands, and can respond in more than 150 different ways. The Fijit dances to music with beat detection and has four original songs for kids to dance along to. Added bonus: Fijit has distinct colours, voices, ears, and even personalities for kids to choose from.
Price: $49.99
Who wants it: Rockers, Sesame Street fans, parents aiming to engender a love of music in their children (ages 18 months-4)
Specs: Decked out in his rock 'n' roll outfit, Elmo comes ready to jam with a bonus guitar, microphone, tambourine, and drum set. Other instruments are sold separately, and kids can help Elmo play six different tracks.
Price: $69.99
Who wants it: Gamers, Pokemon lovers (ages 10 and up)
Specs: Included in this sprawling box set is the Skylanders: Spyro's Adventure video game for Wii or PS3, the Portal of Power, three action figures, a poster, three trading cards, one sticker sheet, three Web codes and AA batteries.
Price: $69.99
Who wants it: Collectors, kids with a love of the gross, boys (ages 5-7)
Specs: The Trash Pack contains more than 100 characters to collect and swap, including two 'trashies' plus the Truck for storage. This line is exclusive to Toys 'R' Us.
Price: $19.99
