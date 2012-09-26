Toys 'R' Us Is Hiring 45,000 Employees For The Holiday Season

Photo: By Erik Mallinson on flickr

Toys ‘R’ Us will hire 45,000 seasonal employees for the holiday season. That’s 5,000 more than they hired last year, the company wrote in a news release today.



November and December are the busiest shopping times of the year.

From the release:

“(The growth is) driven in part by the addition of positions in Toys”R”Us stores designated specifically to help fulfil orders resulting from the company’s newly enhanced omnichannel offerings such as “Buy Online, Pick Up In Store,” “Ship from Store” and “Ship to Store.” With substantial growth opportunities available, these seasonal jobs have the potential to become full-time positions for high-performing employees. Last year, approximately 15 per cent of the holiday workforce retained positions with Toys”R”Us after the season ended.”

The retailer is relying on unique merchandise to compete with competitors Walmart, Target and Amazon this season.

