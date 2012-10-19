HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Former Toys 'R' Us VP's Cape Cod Mansion Is About To Hit The Auction Block

The Cape Cod home of Jim E. Feldt, the former executive vice president of Toys R Us, is hitting the auction block Nov. 28. Known as “Idlewild,” it had been listed for $12.5 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.The home, in the town of Cotuit, is a 8,000-square-foot residence with four bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

The property spans eight acres.

Welcome to Pinquickset Cove Circle.

The home was built in 2008.

The listing touts the home's 18 rare chandeliers.

The kitchen is two stories high.

It also features unpolished soapstone counters and a Parisian stove.

The home is being sold fully furnished.

The property will be sold via sealed-bid auction.

We love the high ceilings and cozy fireplace.

The office has traditional charm, with wood-paneled walls.

The master bedroom was inspired by traditional French design, and includes a barrel-vaulted ceiling and hand-crafted, scalloped knotty-pine paneling.

The master bedroom has a floating tub, and a private area for the stall shower.

The wood floors in this bathroom are an unusual touch.

The wine cellar has beautiful wood shelves.

Attached to the main residence is a 2,000-square-foot carriage house.

We love the stone.

Noted architect Fritz Krieger designed the home.

The house has a three-car garage.

Take a walk through the winding pergola.

The infinity edge pool will definitely be a selling point.

It looks even nicer from this angle.

