HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Former Toys 'R' Us VP's Cape Cod Mansion Is About To Hit The Auction Block

Photo: Photo by Peter Winson
The Cape Cod home of Jim E. Feldt, the former executive vice president of Toys R Us, is hitting the auction block Nov. 28. Known as “Idlewild,” it had been listed for $12.5 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.The home, in the town of Cotuit, is a 8,000-square-foot residence with four bedrooms and seven bathrooms.
The property spans eight acres.
The master bedroom was inspired by traditional French design, and includes a barrel-vaulted ceiling and hand-crafted, scalloped knotty-pine paneling.
