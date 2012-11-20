Toys 'R' Us CEO Blasts Shoppers 'Enraptured' With Buying Things Online

Photo: AP

Toys ‘R’ Us CEO Jerry Storch laid into shoppers who buy things online without thinking of the environmental effects of their decision.”[People are] just so enraptured with how cool it is that they can order anything and get it brought to their home that they aren’t thinking about the carbon footprint of that,” he told Barney Jopson at the Financial Times. “But that will change.”

“Driving a truck down a country lane in rural Connecticut to deliver a package is hardly the greenest way of product delivery to occur,” he continued. “People are going to start realising, wait, I’m already … taking my children to school. The store is right there. I can just pick it up.”

Storch was referencing the upcoming holiday season, which has seen a flurry of early online offers from many of the big U.S. retailers as they ramp up the hype for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

