Here's Toyota's Super Bowl Ad, Featuring Kermit The Frog And Terry Crews

Toyota employs actor Terry Crews, the cast of the Muppets, and an insanely catchy jingle to pitch its new Highlander SUV in an ad that will run during this year’s Super Bowl.

The 60-second commercial was published on Toyota’s YouTube page Tuesday morning.

In it, Crews is driving along a deserted highway when he comes across a colourful bus broken down by the side of the road. When he pulls over to ask if the bus passengers need a hand, a gang of Muppets floods out, climbs into Crews’ Highlander, and takes the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star on an adventure he can’t refuse:

Animal loads his drum set into the Highlander’s trunk, and Dr. Teeth takes over the wheel as the Muppets crew plays a catchy tune with the tagline: “We ain’t got no room for boring.”

The group then uses the commandeered Highlander to crash a senior citizens’ bingo game and turn it into a party, as Crews looks on helplessly. But once the Muppets leave the bingo game for their next adventure, Crews changes his mind, and starts singing along and acting goofy, himself.

By the time Crews returns to his home, he has completely embraced the Muppets way of life, popping out of the Highlander’s sunroof shirtless and wearing his tie around his head.

When Crews’ neighbour, Kermit the Frog, asks if he’s ok, Crews replies frantically, “There were singing vegetables! And chickens!”

The ad was made by the agency Saatchi & Saatchi Los Angeles, and will air during this year’s Super Bowl on Feb. 2.

