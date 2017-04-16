Toyota's new concept for millennials has built-in camping hacks

Toyota thinks millennials need a car for “casualcore” outings. Behold the Toyota FT-4X Concept. This Toyota concept crossover is for Gen Y. It made its debut at the New York International Auto Show.

Some highlights:

Multiple storage options

Rear door handles also work as water bottles

Removable lighting can be used as a flashlight

A sleeping bag fits between the seats and doubles as an armrest

