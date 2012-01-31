Toyota's Hilarious Super Bowl Ad Invents Couch Made Of Models, Baby That Doesn't Poop

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Toyota’s leaked Super Bowl commercial depicts a world in which babies don’t poop, blenders play the easy listening jams of Lionel Richie, and the curtains are made out of pizza — i.e. what the world would look like if Toyota didn’t stop reinventing after the new and improved Camry.

In the words of Liz Lemon, I want to go to there.

The ad was created by Saatchi & Saatchi LA and is set to air during the third quarter of the game. Since Toyota’s advertising spot in only 30-seconds long — one half-minute unit cost an average of $3.5 million — we wonder what witty reinventions from this extended version won’t be played for as many as 111 million viewers February 5th.

A full list of the ads you will see Super Bowl Sunday can be found here.

