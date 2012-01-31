Toyota's Hilarious Super Bowl Ad Invents Couch Made Of Models, Baby That Doesn't Poop

Laura Stampler

Toyota’s leaked Super Bowl commercial depicts a world in which babies don’t poop, blenders play the easy listening jams of Lionel Richie, and the curtains are made out of pizza — i.e. what the world would look like if Toyota didn’t stop reinventing after the new and improved Camry.

In the words of Liz Lemon, I want to go to there.

The ad was created by Saatchi & Saatchi LA and is set to air during the third quarter of the game. Since Toyota’s advertising spot in only 30-seconds long — one half-minute unit cost an average of $3.5 million — we wonder what witty reinventions from this extended version won’t be played for as many as 111 million viewers February 5th.

This is the reinvented couch

It also comes in male

The reinvented police officer is also a masseuse

The reinvented baby -- it doesn't poop

It's also a time machine

The reinvented DMV

The reinvented blender plays Lionel Richie

The reinvented plant fights crime

The reinvented curtains -- they are pizza

Reinvented rain makes you skinny

And finally, the reinvented Camry

