Toyota thinks 'Gen Z' will want this abomination

Toyota wants to target the next generation of car buyers with an odd-looking, highly customisable, electric SUV.

Students at Clemson University partnered with Toyota to design a car geared towards Generation Z, which is the age group born after the Millenials. (Ages of five to 19.)

The concept car, called the uBox, is geared toward young entrepreneurs who want “a vehicle that can provide utility and recreation on the weekend, but that can also offer office space or other career-centric or lifestyle uses during the week,” Toyota said in a press statement.

While the electric car that looks a little bulky on the outside, it does have some pretty cool features on the inside.

For starters, just about everything inside the vehicle can be reconfigured to the owner’s liking.

“Gen Z is very product oriented. They are not brand loyal, but the are very brand conscience. So they like to have products they can customise,” Mark Benton, a project manager, said.

So the students designed the interior of the car with panels that can be reconfigured using 3D printing. For example, you can 3D print the vents, dashboard bezels, and door trim to your liking.

Another big aim for the students was to design an interior that could transform into a mobile office. So the team designed seating that can easily be moved around to create room for more work space or for more passengers.

One of the best features, though, is the curved glass roof, which allows plenty of natural light inside whether the driver is using the car for driving or working.

