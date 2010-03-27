Toyota Trial Venue In Debate

20-four attorneys made statements in a San Diego federal courthouse yesterday, before a panel of judges and an audience of more than 100 lawyers.

According to The National Law Journal, they tried to convince the panel that the Toyota legislation should be sent to courts in California, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, New Jersey, Ohio, South Carolina, and West Virginia.

Toyota’s lead counsel Cari Dawson wants the case to go to the Central District of California, since that’s where the car company is based and where a third of the cases have been filed.

It will be a few weeks before any decision is made, and in the meantime, more cases are likely to pile up.

The total lawsuit count against Toyota is now near 90. Most have been filed by consumers miffed that the value of their cars declined following the recalls; others are personal injury claims.

National Law Journal: [Firm Hagens Berman] expects to file similar suits for consumers in Indiana, Massachusetts, Minnesota and Oregon in the coming week, with more to follow. The suits are asking for refunds based on breach of warranty and unjust enrichment.

Meanwhile, Lieff Cabraser now has 20 personal injury claims pending against Toyota, more than any other firm in the nation. Eleven were filed in the past two weeks, most in federal court in Los Angeles.

Forget ambulance chasers, ’tis the season for Toyota chasers.

