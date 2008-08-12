Toyota (TM): We Can't Sell Our Trucks and SUVs In US, So We're Sending Them To China

The auto industry has experienced what could best be described as a “demand meltdown” in the US for trucks and SUVs. Countless land yachts are sitting brand new and unwanted on dealer lots while used ones are becoming worthless as trade-ins.



So, Toyota has decided to combat this problem the best way they can: by sending its US-made oversized vehicles overseas.

Sound expensive? Sure, but better than sending them to the junkyard.

