Toyota Testing Plug-in Hybrids In Europe

Toyota is rolling out a test of 150 plug-in hybrids starting in Europe. The first wave of the experimental cars–about 100–will be on the streets of Strasbourg, France by the end of the year.



Toyota is in talks to test its cars in the UK, Germany, and the Netherlands, with an eye towards rolling out 500 plug-in hybrids around the world by 2010. From there, if all goes well, we assume they’ll be launched in full.

