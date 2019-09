Toyota is sticking with nickel for its regular Prius, Bloomberg reports. After conducting intensive tests for three years, it’s decided it’s not worth the extra cost to upgrade to lithium. Its plug-in hybrid version of the Prius which will be tested later this year will have a lithium battery.



