Toyota Shows Off Killer Hydrogen Technology

A day after Barack Obama threw $2.4 billion at electric cars, Toyota (TM) is reminding the world that there’s another alt-energy vehicle waiting in the wings, touting its hydrogen fuel cell technology to John O’Dell at the Green Car Advisor.



The Japanese automaker says it recently put a fuel cell based SUV, the Highlander, through its paces. The car ran 431 miles on a 6-kilogram tanks of hydrogen–equaling 68.3 mile per kg, which is like miles per gallon. Mileage like that demolishes electric cars, which seem to be settling into a range of 40-150 miles per charge.

The fuel cell car is powered by an electric motor that converts hydrogen and oxygen into electricity.

Fuel cells face the same infrastructure challenges that dog electric cars. Hydrogen fueling stations, which are mostly non-existent, will need to be set up. That’s not a big problem though, building those should be considered a green collar job, so the government will (probably) subsidise it.

Toyota says it’s only 6 years away from selling its fuel cell cars to the public.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.