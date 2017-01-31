Toyota says October 3 is the end of production in Australia

Toyota’s Altona plant will close on October 3. Photo: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Toyota Australia revealed an end date for local manufacturing today, saying the Altona plan with close on October 3 this year.

The closure will mean the loss of 2,600 jobs, with the company’s workforce shrinking from 3,900 people to approximately 1,300.

The job losses will include Sydney, with the company saying that as part of the shift to a national sales and distribution business, all corporate functions will move to Melbourne from 1 January, 2018.

The head office will continue in Port Melbourne and most of the Altona manufacturing site will be retained for new and relocated functions.

The last local car to roll off the production line will be a Camry, with the plant ceasing Aurion builds in August, Camry hybrid vehicles in September and Camry petrol vehicles in October.

Toyota said it will continue to run both AM and PM shifts until October 3 to meet its total volume production of 61,000 vehicles for the year, consisting of 26,600 domestic vehicles and 34,400 exports.

Toyota Australia president Dave Buttner said the company’s focus in the remaining months of production was supporting its workers.

“We remain extremely proud of our rich manufacturing history which spans over 50 years,” he said.

Toyota’s announcement leaves Holden as the last manufacturer to shut up shop in Australia, albeit just 17 days later.

A fortnight ago, Holden said it would close its Elizabeth assembly plant in Adelaide on October 20 this year. The company plans to make 30,000 vehicles between now and the end of car manufacturing in Australia.

