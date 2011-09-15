Toyota And Its Ad Agency Are Sued For $10 Million Over A Creepy Publicity Stunt

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Guerilla marketing has reached a whole new level of insanity.And it comes at a high cost: Toyota and its advertising agency Saatchi & Saatchi are being sued for $10 million for its “Your Other You” campaign, which involved creating “faux stalkers” to target unsuspecting people.



Californian Amanda Duick filed the suit against the companies two years ago, after her “stalker” (employed by the companies) began sending incessant emails, claiming to know her home address, and telling her that he needed to stay with her. The companies even created a MySpace page for the guy, whom they called “Sebastian Bowler.”

The campaign was created to promote the Toyota 2011 Matrix, and “aimed at 20-something males because Toyota’s advertising firm, Saatchi & Saatchi LA, believed men of that age like to prank their friends,” reports the Daily Mail.

Apparently a friend of Duick’s signed her up for the campaign; and Toyota and Saatchi say she later “agreed” to participate — albeit unknowingly, after signing up for what she thought was a personality test online. A U.S court just ruled that claim invalid.

