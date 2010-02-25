Toyota Shares Recover As Focus Shifts Towards Incompetent Safety Regulators

Vince Veneziani

After yesterday’s drubbing, Toyota is getting some of its mojo back, with the stock up 3.3%.

CEO Akio Toyoda is speaking today, so there could still be some fireworks, but perhaps investors are cheered by the fact that Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood is the one in the hot seat, taking heat for the NHTSA’s failure to do anything about the car company’s safety issues.

TM chart Feb24

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.