Toyota Shares Recover As Focus Shifts Towards Incompetent Safety Regulators

After yesterday’s drubbing, Toyota is getting some of its mojo back, with the stock up 3.3%.



CEO Akio Toyoda is speaking today, so there could still be some fireworks, but perhaps investors are cheered by the fact that Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood is the one in the hot seat, taking heat for the NHTSA’s failure to do anything about the car company’s safety issues.

