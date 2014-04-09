Toyota Is Recalling Millions Of Cars Around The World

Toyota’s Altona plant is set to close in 2017. Photo Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Car-maker Toyota has recalled 6.39 million vehicles globally including Yaris, Urban Cruiser, RAV4 and Hilux models.

Faults have been identified in the steering column, wiring harnesses and seat railings of some vehicles,

In Australia, the vehicles being recalled are:

179,000 current generation Hilux vehicles built between April 2004 and December 2009 118,600 previous generation Yaris 3 and 5-door hatchbacks and Yaris sedan vehicles built between June 2005 and May 2010

There have been no reports of any accidents or injuries.

Toyota Australia says the recall is a preventative measure only:

“Drivers can continue to drive their vehicle, however if they experience any difficulties locking the front seats into place, they should contact a Toyota dealer to have their vehicle inspected.”

The repair work for all vehicles will involve the driver’s seat being removed and the seat tracks replaced. For 3-door Yaris vehicles, the front passenger seat will also be removed and the seat tracks replaced.

In most cases, this will take 1.5 to 3 hours to carry out depending on the vehicle involved, and all repairs will be free of charge to owners.

Affected customers will be notified of the recall by mail at their last known address and asked to make an appointment at an authorised Toyota dealer to have the affected seat tracks replaced.

It is expected that the mail out to affected customers will commence early in May once parts become available.

Toyota in February recalled 1.9 million Prius hybrid cars.

