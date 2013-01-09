Toyota Tops US Automakers With 5.3 Million Vehicles Recalled In 2012

Photo: duncanduncan12011 / Creative Commons

Toyota recalled 5.3 million vehicles in 2012, the most in the United States, according to a review of data by the Detroit News.Yet despite its unwanted top spot, which it has held three of the past four years, Toyota had a very strong 2012 in terms of sales, putting as many as 9.7 million cars on the road.



That 22 per cent jump over 2011 made it one of the world’s largest automakers, in close competition with GM and Volkswagen.

But recalls have cost Toyota money and hurt its hard-earned reputation for quality and reliability.

From 2009 to 2011, Toyota recalled many cars over unintended acceleration issues, which led to a class action lawsuit the automaker settled for more than $1 billion in December 2012.

According to the Detroit News review, four other automakers each recalled more than 1 million cars:

Honda: 3.4 million

GM: 1.5 million

Ford: 1.4 million

Chrysler: 1.3 million

