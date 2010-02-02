Toyota's Total Recall

Toyota is now recalling half a million hybrid vehicles across the world, including the Prius. They’ve received over 200 complaints from Japan in the U.S. over a software glitch related to brake systems.



Undoubtedly Toyota is being extremely cautious here. They are willing to take it on the chin financially in the short term in order to staunch the bleeding of their long-term reputation.

At least their president is finally showing his face and acting like the leader of a global corporation:

Guardian:

“I apologise for causing trouble and worries for many customers over the quality and safety of Toyota,” its embattled president, Akio Toyoda, told reporters in Tokyo today, his second public apology in less than a week.

“We sincerely acknowledge safety concerns from our customers. We have decided to recall as we regard safety for our customers as our foremost priority. We will redouble our commitment to quality as a lifeline of our company. We will do everything in our power to regain the confidence of our customers.”

Toyota informed the transport ministry of the recall of 223,000 hybrid cars in Japan across four models: about 200,000 of the 2010 Prius model and much smaller numbers of the Prius plug-in hybrid, the SAI and the Lexus HS250h luxury car.

Read more here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.