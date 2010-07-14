Whoops! Turns Out A Bunch Of Those Toyota Accidents Were Human Error

The government has found that many of the Toyota cases linked to sticky accelerator pedals actually were the result of drivers slamming on the accelerator, according to the Wall Street Journal.



The Toyota recall is not without merit, however, according to the government report. Pedals that stick to the floor and mats that obstruct pedal movement were also found. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has only been able to find one fatal accident caused by pedal problems, according to WSJ.com.

The findings do not necessarily surprise as similar results came out of the 1989 Audi 5000 investigation into similar pedal sticking issues.

Toyota was forced to recall 8 million vehicles and received a $16.4 million fine for not informing the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration of issues with the vehicles’ pedals.

