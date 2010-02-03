Battered Toyota Reports 8.7% Sales Decline From Last Year's Horrible Numbers

Toyota’s domestic car sales for January stunk. A lot.



Presumably it’s got something to do with the company’s shattered image, due to safety issue, which are said to be costing the company $155 million per week.

Sales fell 8.7% year over year, and if you remember how ugly last January was for the car industry, then the number should stock you.

The press release, below:

Toyota: TORRANCE, Calif. (February 2, 2010) – Toyota Motor Sales (TMS), U.S.A., Inc., today reported January sales of 98,796 vehicles, a decrease of 8.7 per cent over last January, on a daily selling rate basis.



The Toyota Division posted January sales of 83,279 units, a decrease of 12 per cent over the same period last year. On January 26, Toyota suspended sales of the eight models involved in the accelerator pedal recall, impacting the Division’s January sales. The eight models represented more than 60 per cent of Toyota inventory.



The Lexus Division reported January sales of 15,517 units, an increase of 14.2 per cent over the year-ago month.



Toyota Division

Toyota Division passenger cars recorded sales of 52,616 units, a decrease of 5 per cent from last January. Passenger car sales were led by Corolla with sales of 17,121 units for the month. Camry and Camry Hybrid posted combined January sales of 15,792 units. The Prius mid-size gas-electric hybrid posted January sales of 8,484 units. Venza reported sales of 3,564 units for the month.



Toyota Division light trucks posted sales of 30,663 units in January. Light truck sales were led by the RAV4 compact SUV with January sales of 7,894 units, up 6.4 per cent over the same period last year. Highlander and Highlander Hybrid posted combined sales of 4,478 units for the month. The all-new 4Runner reported January sales of 3,006 units, up 2.1 per cent over the year-ago month. The Tundra full-size pickup recorded monthly sales of 3,904 units for the month. The Tacoma mid-size pickup reported sales of 6,747 units for the month.



Scion posted January sales of 3,035 units. The xB urban utility vehicle led the way with sales of 1,386 units. The tC sports coupe posted January sales of 858 units. The xD reported sales of 791 units for the month.



Lexus Division

Lexus reported passenger car sales of 8,018 units, up 19.9 per cent over the year-ago month. Lexus passenger car sales were led by the recently revised ES 350 entry luxury sedan which posted sales of 2,923 units, up 6.6 per cent over the same period last year. The HS 250h luxury hybrid sedan recorded January sales of 1,247 units.



Lexus light trucks recorded sales of 7,449 units, up 8.7 per cent over 2009. Lexus sales were led by the RX, which posted combined January sales of 5,688 units. The RX 450h posted sales of 1,016 units. The all-new GX mid-size luxury utility vehicle reported sales of 1,529.



TMS Hybrids

TMS posted January sales of 12,190 hybrid vehicles, up 11.2 per cent over the same period last year. Toyota Division posted sales of 9,877 hybrids for the month. Lexus Division reported sales 2,313 hybrids in January.



There were 24 selling days this month, compared to 26 selling days last January.

