Toyota Lost $77 Million A Day Last Quarter

Toyota books a $7 billion losss for the quarter, biggest in Japanese manufacturing history. [Clusterstock]

Oil’s running up because investors think the worst is behind us. [FT]

Burning crops to produce electricity, instead of converting them to ethanol is more efficient. [Mercury News]

Chavez seizing the assets of international oil companies. [WSJ]

Carbon credits are hard to come by says Google. [Greentech Media]

RGGI carbon credits slipping in price. [Bloomberg]

Spain’s expensive plan to become the world leader in solar power. [Bloomberg]

Carbon capture is the environment’s best hope says Shell. [Reuters]

