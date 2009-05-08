Toyota Lost $77 Million A Day Last Quarter

Toyota books a $7 billion losss for the quarter, biggest in Japanese manufacturing history. [Clusterstock]
Oil’s running up because investors think the worst is behind us. [FT]
Burning crops to produce electricity, instead of converting them to ethanol is more efficient. [Mercury News]
Chavez seizing the assets of international oil companies. [WSJ]
Carbon credits are hard to come by says Google. [Greentech Media]
RGGI carbon credits slipping in price. [Bloomberg]
Spain’s expensive plan to become the world leader in solar power. [Bloomberg]
Carbon capture is the environment’s best hope says Shell. [Reuters]
