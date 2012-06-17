WATCH: A Toyota Just Went Airborne In A Horrifying Crash At Le Mans

This weekend is the 24 Hours of Le Mans, undoubtedly the greatest endurance race in the world. Because of the length, nearly anything can happen.



Last year, Allan McNish and Mike Rockenfeller from the dominant Audi team both suffered horrific crashes at the race and walked away.

Toyota driver Anthony Davidson just had one of the most frightening crashes we’ve seen in a while.

Davidson, driving the Toyota TS030 Hybrid, is passing the much slower Ferrari 458 Italia. It appears the driver of the Ferrari just turns into the back of the Toyota as if he never saw him.

The Toyota soars like a plane and both cars end up upside down against the wall. The Ferrari driver walked away while Davidson was taken by ambulance.

Thankfully, Speed TV just interviewed the Toyota team manager who said that they have good news and that Anthony is relatively ok. He broke his back but is expected to make a full recovery.

Check out the terrifying crash below (via YouTube):

