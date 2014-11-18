Toyota Is Bringing In The Future With A New Fuel Cell Car

Toyota is launching a new hydrogen-powered car that will first be available in Japan in mid-December this year.

The Mirai — a Japanese words that means future — uses a hydrogen fuel cell generate electricity instead of batteries, as in Toyota’s Prius.

The car is powered by an electric engine of 113 KW (152 bhp) and has a maximum speed of 110 mph (almost 180 km/h), the company said in a statement. It has a recharging time of three minutes. The benefit of this car is that it emits no carbon dioxide pollutants as its being driven.

The Mirai will be available in the UK, Germany, and Denmark in September 2015.

The Guardian reports that that the new energy-efficient car will retail in Japan for about 6.7 million yen (£37,000 or $US57,000).

The new car has an aggressive look from the front, as if it just came out of a futuristic video game:

The same cannot be said of the back end, which looks a bit heavy for a sedan, although the hydrogen engine does not take too much space from the boot:

The core part of the engine is the fuel cell, located in the front of the car:

The tanks are located underneath. They are recharged with oxygen, hydrogen, and water, which is also used to cool down the system.

The testing process lasted for years. Toyota says that this car is extremely fun to drive.

For other tests, the team had to travel to the hottest deserts:

A big applause to the developers:

