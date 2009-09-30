Toyota Orders Massive Recall After Floor Mats Kill Family

Toyota is recalling 3.8 million cars, due to faulty floor mats. The Department of Transportation calls it an “urgent” matter:



Car Connection: Two weeks ago, the company ordered dealers to inspect all cars for mismatched floor mats after a fatal crash in late August, in which an occupant of a runaway 2009 Lexus ES called 911 to report a stuck accelerator pedal and non-functioning brakes.

Four occupants died when that car subsequently crashed, rolled over, and burned. The cause of that crash was suspected to be an accessory floor mats fitted at the dealership that were too large for the vehicle.

Here’s the models being recalled:

* 2007-2010 Toyota Camry (sedan)

* 2005-2010 Toyota Avalon (sedan)

* 2004-2009 Toyota Prius (hatchback)

* 2005-2010 Toyota Tacoma (pickup truck)

* 2007-2010 Toyota Tundra (pickup truck)

* 2007-2010 Lexus ES350 (sedan)

* 2006-2010 Lexus IS250 and IS350 (sedan)

