Toyota is recalling nearly 100,000 RAV4s in Australia

Toyota has issued a global recall of its RAV4 mid-sized SUV, with 98,664 affected in Australia due to an issue with the rear passenger seat belt mounting.

The Japanese company’s recall affects the third generation of the car, and includes those built between August 2005 and November 2012.

Toyota Australia has said that if someone was to get in an accident, there’s a possibility that the seat belt may become caught on a metal component which could potentially sever the belt.

A fix is offered in the form of fitting a resin cover, which dealers can have put on at any Toyota dealer for no charge and takes around an hour to complete. However due to the vast number of cars hit by the recall, Toyota has warned that some people may have to wait until June to be able to get in for the repairs.

The issue came to Toyota’s attention after several incidents in the US and Canada were reported, including one fatality. Toyota couldn’t determine if these faults were the cause of fatality or injury.

In total, the recall affects 2.87 million cars worldwide.

The latest generation, in which the recall does not affect was Australia’s second highest selling medium SUV in 2015, with Toyota selling 18,435 units throughout the year.

