Toyota Is Ready To Sell You The Most Exciting Camry Ever For Just $300,000

Sketch of the car.

Photo: Courtesy Toyota

The Toyota Camry has never been accused of being exciting. It may be one of the most reliable cars on the market, but that is because it almost feels like an appliance.But now Toyota has one for sale that may make you reconsider every thought you have ever had.



According to Rush Lane, Toyota’s “NASCAR” Edition Camry that was shown at the 2010 SEMA Show can now be yours for just $299,900.

The car does away with the standard V6 powerplant, automatic gearbox, small wheels, and rear doors. All of this has been replaced with a 680 horsepower NASCAR V8, six-speed manual transmission, 20-inch wheels, and a custom coupe body.

Toyota Racing Development (TRD) and RK Motorsports collaborated on the car. While we doubt that it is street legal, we are sure some enterprising buyer can find a way to sneak it through the DMV.

