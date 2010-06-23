Toyota And Honda Rocked By New Strikes

Maybe the U.S. manufacturing doesn’t even need China to hike the yuan in order to become more cost competitive.



Just after it seemed Honda and Toyota had cooled labour discontent, both companies have been struck with new work stoppages.

Reuters:

A Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) plant in Guangdong province that can make 360,000 vehicles a year has stood idle since Tuesday, after workers struck at a nearby parts supplier, Denso (Guangzhou Nansha) Co Ltd., owned by Japan’s Denso Corp (6902.T).

Toyota said production would halt at the assembly plant for all of Wednesday and it had made no decision on when it could restart.

Honda Motor Co (7267.T) said it halted assembly lines at one of two plants at Guangqi Honda, one of the company’s joint ventures in China, after a disruption in parts supplies. The idled plant can make up to 240,000 Accord, Fit and other vehicles a year.

The key complaint continues to be wages. It seems pretty hard for Toyota or Honda to play hardball in a situation like this, given the negative PR it would likely create.

