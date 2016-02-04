Toyota has killed off its Scion brand

Toyota announced on Wednesday that its Scion brand will cease to exist by the end of the year.

Scion, which was launched in North America in 2003 to appeal to young car buyers, will be absorbed into the company’s main Toyota brand starting this August.

“This isn’t a step backward for Scion; it’s a leap forward for Toyota,” Toyota Motor North America CEO Jim Lentz said in a statement.

“Scion has allowed us to fast track ideas that would have been challenging to test through the Toyota network.”

Toyota launched Scion more than a decade ago with the great hope that the brand will attract a more youthful and trendy customer than that of its mainstream brand.

While Scion had some critical and sales successes such as the TC sports coupe and the XB crossover, it never lived up to Toyota’s expectations in terms of sales and brand reach. With an annual sales target of 100,000 cars, Scion managed to deliver fewer than 60,000 last year.

Lentz, who was Scion’s founding vice president, believes Scion did what it set out to do.

“I was there when we established Scion and our goal was to make Toyota stronger by learning how to better attract and engage young customers,” Lentz said.

“I’m very proud because that’s exactly what we have accomplished.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.