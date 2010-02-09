Toyota Dealers Outraged By ABC News Death-Pedal Reports, Pull Ads From ABC

In the aftermath of Toyota’s recent quality defects, local dealerships have started to pull ads from local ABC afilliates.

Why?



AFP reports that the advertising giant says the affiliates had been running “excessive stories on the Toyota issue.”

What a great, productive response!

It only affects local affiliates. National branding ads will remain.

Don’t miss: Our guide to destroying $21 billion of shareholder value and decades of your reputation >

