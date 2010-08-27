Photo: Wikimedia

Toyota just made another massive recall of 1.3 million cars, this time impacting the company’s Corolla brand, according to the Wall Street Journal.The cars are all located in Canada and the United States, and are being recalled for issues with engine control modules. The recall impacts 2005 to 2008 vehicles.



This comes after Toyota recalled a total of 8.5 million vehicles earlier this year, for a myriad of reasons including faulty brakes. Many of the incidents that triggered those recalls were found to be driver error.

