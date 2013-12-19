The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco Could Once Again Star In Toyota's Super Bowl Commercial

Richard Feloni

Toyota has confirmed its spot in the upcoming Super Bowl XLVIII.

The car giant will highlight the new Toyota Highlander in a 60-second spot, AdAge confirmed with Jack Hollis, vp-marketing for Toyota Motor Sales USA.

Toyota is still working on its creative strategy with the agency Saatchi & Saatchi, Los Angeles.

In last year’s Super Bowl ad, Kaley Cuoco of the hit sitcom “The Big Bang Theory” starred as the “RAV4 Genie” granting fantastical wishes to a family. Hollis said that Cuoco “could appear again” this year.

Here’s Toyota’s popular commercial from last year:

This season’s Super Bowl is the most expensive ever, with a 30-second block averaging $US4 million.

