Toyota Blasts ABC For Rigged TV Shot

Toyota is furious with ABC’s Feb. 22 “World News” story, in which a video was edited to make it appear that a parked car’s revving engine was actually the car ABC News correspondent Brian Ross was driving.In order to demonstrate Toyota’s recent acceleration problems, Ross drove a car that was rigged to accelerate quickly. The image of the tachometer (which measures engine speed) was doctored to look like it was taken as Ross was driving, the AP reports.



This edit made Toyota’s design flaw look even worse than it actually is, according to Toyota.

Toyota spokesman John Hanson told the AP, “tachometers react much more dramatically when short-circuits happen in a parked car than a car that is moving.”

After Toyota and other critics questioned the veracity of the video, ABC admitted to switching out the video from the moving car and replacing it with images of the parked car. The network attributed the decision to a “shaky shot.” ABC News spokeswoman Emily Lezner posted to ABC’s site:

This was a misjudgment made in the editing room. They should have left the shaky shot in. But I want to make clear that the two-second shot that was used did not change the oucome of the report in any way.”

See the video here, with the shot in question around the 2 minute mark:



