In the 1989 movie “Back to the Future II” Marty McFly visits October 21, 2015. Now that the day is finally upon us, there have been a number of clever advertising campaigns targeted at “Back to the Future” fans. This Toyota ad features Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd.

